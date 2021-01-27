What To Watch On Amazon Prime In February 2021? 'The Family Man 2', 'Bliss' & More

On January 25, 2021, Amazon Prime Video released the full list of titles releasing in February 2021. A brand new month is set to kick off and Amazon Prime is all set to prepare the lineups with new additions, keeping its rosters fresh for its subscribers. In the released list, there are several films and television shows such as Coming to America, Be My Valentine, Dazed and Confused and many more, which fans are excited to see on the upcoming lineup. Read everything about the upcoming releases below.

What to watch on Amazon Prime in February 2021?

On February 1, 2021, Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America will be premiering on the streaming sites. According to Comic Book, the most anticipated sequel to Eddie Murphy’s addition Coming 2 America will also be releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in March. In the first week of February, other arrivals scheduled are The Prestige, Dazed and Confused, The Village, and the first three seasons of Billions.

Amazon Originals’ Bliss starring Owen Wilson too, along with Little Coincidences, will be premiering on February 5, 2021, following The Map of Tiny Perfect Things releasing on February 12. The Family Man 2 release will be on February 12. Fictional series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres will be streaming on February 19 and Tell Me Your Secrets featuring Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater will also be added to Prime Video next month.



IMDb’s original Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which is a coming of age docu-series, will be streaming on February 26. Other films that subscribers cannot miss are In Imagine That on February 1, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi and Catfish on February 16, Sonic The Hedgehog on February 18 and The Informed on February 28.

Below is the list of Amazon Prime's February releases

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

