'Rick And Morty' Co-creator Roiland Shares Failed Character Sketches Ahead Of S4 Part 2

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland took to Instagram and shared some drawings. Fans were quick to notice that these sketches looked similar to the cult classic TV show characters. For those of you who are not aware of this, Justin Roiland has not only created the look of Rick and Morty but he also lends his voice to them.

'Rick and Morty' 's Justin Roiland takes a trip down memory lane

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular cartoon shows on Netflix. The show has received immense fan following son after its premiere. Rick and Morty’s adult science fiction theme helps the two lead characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith go on several adventures in different dimensions.

Also read | 'Rick And Morty' Season 4 Returns With A New Date And New Trailer

Rick and Morty’s co-creator Justin Roiland recently took a trip down memory lane on Instagram. He shared a few throwback sketches with his fans. These throwback sketches looked quite similar to Rick Sanchez’s current appearance. Rick and Morty fans were also quick to notice this.

While talking about these sketches in his Instagram post, Justin wrote, “Characters from my failed 2007 fox pilot.” In these sketches, two scientists named Scientist John and Scientist Terry are having a conversation. Scientist John even had a speech bubble beside him that read, “we control the camera”. This speech bubble also dropped a major hint that it is similar to Rick’s jokes about breaking the fourth wall.

Also read | When Is ‘Get In’ Releasing On Netflix? Know Details Here

According to Justin Roiland, these drawings were from his Fox pilot Relative Insanity. According to a media portal’s report, Relative Insanity was produced by Jack Black and written by Justin. These two scientists played the role of the neighbours of a young man in his 20s who is juggling his personal life and his family’s antics. But this Roiland project never saw the daylight and was eventually dropped by 20th Century Fox TV. These throwback sketches have been uploaded days before the second half of Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres. The show is also guaranteed to have 60 more episodes after this premiere.

Also read | When Is 'Hollywood' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read | When Is ‘Into The Night’ Releasing On Netflix? | More Info Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.