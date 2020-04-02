'Rick And Morty' Season 4 Returns With A New Date And New Trailer

Ricky and Morty season four aired from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019. But it was just the half-season which consisted of five episodes. The other five episodes of season 4 will arrive soon. Adult Swin recently revealed that Rick and Morty season 4 remaining episodes will drop from May 2020. Read to know more.

Rick and Morty season 4 (the other five)

April Fool’s Day has been quite a fun for Ricky and Morty fans. Three years ago, Adult Swin surprised the fans by premiering the third season of the show. Now they have announced the release date of Ricky and Morty season 4: The Other Five. It will be premiered on May 3, 2020.

Adult Swim announced the news with a fresh trailer of the upcoming five episodes. The footage gives a glimpse at the misadventures of the grandfather-grandson duo. They feature wearing mech suits, diving into vats of acid and shooting giant slimy bugs. Take a look at the trailer and fans' excitement.

You heard it here third. #RickandMorty returns May 3 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/KvbqK9eKDI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 1, 2020

Fans excitement

Aaaahhhh! It's hiiiyah bois.

Second part of #RickandMortyseason4! Releases May 3rd.

RICK AND MORTY FOREVER AND FOREVER A HUNDRED YEARS... Rick and Morty!#WubbaLubbaDubDub#SzechuanSauce



The wait is over! Almost, in any case. :3@RickandMorty https://t.co/FnuGHbqgKA — Vishal Agarwal (@VishalA65163733) April 1, 2020

April 1st really isn't the most reassuring time, but oh my, these new episodes look incredible.



It seems like Tammy and Phoenix-person will be returning, as well as Snowball!



May 3rd will need to hurry up though.#RickandMorty#RickandMortySeason4#TheOtherFive https://t.co/Kx1TUPpKOO — jackreviewsmovies (@jackreviewsmov1) April 1, 2020

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justine Roiland and Dan Harmon. It follows the catastrophes of a cynical mad scientist, Rick Sanchez and his kind-hearted but restless grandson, Morty Smith. They split their time between normal life and interdimensional adventures.

