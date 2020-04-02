The Debate
'Rick And Morty' Season 4 Returns With A New Date And New Trailer

Web Series

'Rick and Morty' is a popular animated adult series. The fourth season of the series is set to return with the remaining five episodes. Read to know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rick and Morty

Ricky and Morty season four aired from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019. But it was just the half-season which consisted of five episodes. The other five episodes of season 4 will arrive soon. Adult Swin recently revealed that Rick and Morty season 4 remaining episodes will drop from May 2020. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Rick And Morty' Trapped In A Pringles Ad For Superbowl Commercial

Rick and Morty season 4 (the other five)

April Fool’s Day has been quite a fun for Ricky and Morty fans. Three years ago, Adult Swin surprised the fans by premiering the third season of the show. Now they have announced the release date of Ricky and Morty season 4: The Other Five. It will be premiered on May 3, 2020.

Adult Swim announced the news with a fresh trailer of the upcoming five episodes. The footage gives a glimpse at the misadventures of the grandfather-grandson duo. They feature wearing mech suits, diving into vats of acid and shooting giant slimy bugs. Take a look at the trailer and fans' excitement.

Also Read | 5 Rick And Morty Behind-the-scenes Facts To Know About The Show

Fans excitement

Also Read |  Rick And Morty: Similar Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix This Holiday Season

Also Read | Rick And Morty: Pop-culture References In S4-Ep 2: Spoilers Ahead

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction sitcom created by Justine Roiland and Dan Harmon. It follows the catastrophes of a cynical mad scientist, Rick Sanchez and his kind-hearted but restless grandson, Morty Smith. They split their time between normal life and interdimensional adventures.

 

 

First Published:
