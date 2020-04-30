When Is ‘Into The Night’ Releasing On Netflix? | More Info Inside

Netflix has come up with another interesting adaptation of the book, a six-part episode show, Into the Night. In March, the makers at Netflix had released a short teaser of the Belgian thriller, sci-fi drama. The show tells the tale of a plane full of people escaping the sunlight to save themselves from absurd solar activity. If exposed to sunlight, people would fall to their death at dawn. The people from the plane are from different parts of the world, who do not speak one language.

Also Read | 'Tiger King' On Netflix Portrays Joe Exotic As A ‘victim’; Angry Juror Slams Makers

'Into the Night' Netflix drama has a lot more in store

Into the Night Netflix show has a lot in store for the audience. The foreign language show is created by Narcos fame Jason George, known for leaving the audience at cliff hanger episodes. After Money Heist, Into the Night 2020, is another foreign, (Belgian) origin drama ready to thrill the audience. The show with multiple characters and casting is accustomed to a gripping storyline as per the trailer.

Also Read | What Time Does Medici Season 3 Release On Netflix And Other Details About Show

'Into the Night' release date?

Into The Night will be available on the leading streaming platform, Netflix on May 1, 2020. The show will be released at 12 pm PT that is 12.30 am as per Indian Standard Time. The first-ever Belgian show on Netflix is adapted from Jack Dukaj’s successful novel The Old Axolotl. The sci-fi show will make sunlight the worst enemy ever. Will the people survive the wrath of sunlight?

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Movies On Netflix That Fans Can Watch To Celebrate His Legacy; See List Here

Cast of 'Into the Night' 2020

International stars like Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, and Stefano Cassetti, Mehmet Kurtuluş are in the lead roles with Laurent Capelluto essaying the pilot of the hijacked plane. The rest are the protagonists trying to win a fight against the sun. The supporting cast includes Babetida Sadjo, Jan Bijvoet, Ksawery Szlenkier, Vincent Londez and more.

Also Read | You Cast Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About The Characters In The Netflix Show

Watch the trailer of the intriguing show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.