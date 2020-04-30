When Is ‘Get In’ Releasing On Netflix? Know Details Here

Netflix is releasing another foreign language film, Get In, which is a French film about to take the viewers by storm with its thrilling plot. The French film inspired by a true-life event is ready to be streamed on the popular OTT platform. Netflix had earlier released the trailer of the spine-chilling film and as per reports, recived rave reaction from the viewers. However, since then, many viewers are curious about, “What time does Get In release on Netflix?” Read on to find out.

French original horror-thriller Get In to take a Netflix turn

Get In is the story about a family who returns from a vacation only to find their house taken over by Squatters. Squatters are people who take over an abandoned property or a house with an absence of any legal takeover. The leads in the film try to take back their house by process of law but fail. They have to move to a suspicious neighbourhood which invites more problems for the family of three. Get In 2020 will tell a tale of the struggles and horrifying incidents faced by the family.

All about ‘Get In’ release on Netflix

Get In 2020 will be released to the viewers on Netflix on May 1, 2020. The timings for the same is around 12 am PT which is approximately 12.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. The film is the creative baby of Olivier Abbou who has written and directed the film.

Cast members of 'Get In' 2020

Adama Niane, Stéphane Caillard and Paul Hamy are in the lead roles in the film. Furthermore, supporting cast members like Eddy Leduc, Hubert Delattre, Matthieu Kacou, Charlotte Geiger, Christopher Fataki can be seen. The film is another foreign language picture waiting to make a mark in Netflix similar to Money Heist.

