Ridhi Dogra Shares Heartfelt Message; Announces Cast & Release Date Of 'The Married Woman'

Riddhi Dogra who plays Aastha in the upcoming web drama series The Married Woman took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her character of an Indian housewife who is true to her roles of a wife, mother, homemaker perfectly. However, the glimpse also questions her own true self and asks valid questions about her true identity.

To announce The Married Woman's release, she shared a photo with a heartfelt caption on her Instagram. The post also includes an announcement of The Married Woman cast in the post. Read the Instagram post below:

More on The Married Woman

The Married Woman is an adaptation of the 2002 novel of the same name by Manju Kapur. It falls in the genre of domestic fiction. The drama features Ridhi Dogra as Aastha, a married woman who is a perfect wife, mother, homemaker. The teaser hints at Aatha's quest for finding her true self. Her life changes after she meets Peeplika, played by Monica Dogra.

The teaser is short and intriguing. It features a few catchy dialogues and gives a beautiful nostalgia of the 90s. Catch glimpse of The Married Woman cast and the story in the teaser below:

The Married Woman cast

The Married Woman cast will feature Ridhi Dogra as Aastha and Monica Dogra as Peeplika. Suhaas Ahuja and Imaad Shah play supporting roles in the series. The Married Woman's release is scheduled on March 8, 2021. The series is a co-venture between Alt Balaji and Zee5 premium. It will be released on both platforms on the same day.

Before seeing Riddhi Dogra as Aastha, she was spotted on Zee5 original Asur. Monice Dogra is an American actress of Indian origin. She is a part of the band Shaa'ir and Func. She has appeared in several indie movies and was also a judge for The Stage. The Married Woman's cast also features Imaad Shah who is known for his eccentric movies like Dil, Dosti, etc.

