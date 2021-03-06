River Where The Moon Rises' Male Lead Replaced; When Will The Next Episode Of RWTMR Air?

The newly released K-pop TV series, River Where the Moon Rises, premiered on Feb 15, 2021. So far the show has released six episodes over three weeks. According to the schedule, the seventh and eight episodes were supposed to release on March 8 and March 9 respectively. However, according to a report by Soompi, due to the recent issues with having to recast the role of On Dal, the showrunners have decided to edit the controversial actor Ji Soo's footage, out of the next two episodes as much as possible resulting in the delay of the next two episodes. The delay has left many fans wondering about the RWTMR episode 7 release date.

RWTMR retells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang, played by Kim So-hyun, and On Dal played by Na In-woo (Ji Soo in episodes 1-8), who are characters in a classic Goguryeo folktale. Princess Pyeonggang is a princess determined to be first Queen regnant of Goguryeo however, she uses On Dal's feelings for her to achieve her goals. The TV show has won the hearts of many fans already and has had them wondering, when will RWTMR episode 7 release?

When is the next episode of RWTMR?

RWTMR has been releasing two consecutive episodes every week on, Monday and Tuesday. Going by the show's usual schedule, RWTMR's delay should mean that episodes 7 and 8 will release on March 15 and March 16 respectively. However, no official announcement regarding the release date has been made yet. According to Soompi, the showrunners did reveal that starting from episode 9, all footage of actor Ji Soo will be replaced with newly filmed footage starring Na In-woo in his place.

More about the delay

Recently, controversies and accusations of bullying and violence in school have surrounded South Korean celebrities across the entertainment industry. South Korean actor Ji Soo, who played On Dal on the show, also found himself in the middle of one such controversy accusing him of violence in school. The controversy caused the showrunners of RWTMR to recast the actor's role just after an eight-episode run. The decision made by the showrunners to edit the footage already shot for the next two episodes (7 and 8) by the actor has ultimately caused the delay leaving fans speculating about the RWTMR episode 7 release date.

