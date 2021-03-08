'River Where The Moon Rises' Preview: Na In Woo Replaces Ji Soo As On Dal; See Stills

KBS2 has revealed Na In Woo as On Dal in River Where the Moon Rises preview images. Na In Woo replaced Ji Soo following Ji Soo's bullying scandal. KBS2 took to their official Instagram to share three images featuring Na In Woo in his role as On Dal. So far, six episodes of the drama have been aired. The previous episodes of the drama were well-received by fans as well.

Ji Soo replaced on the show after controversy

On March 3, several allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against actor Ji Soo came to light. Ji Soo admitted to the bullying accusations and apologised to his fans through a handwritten letter. He also apologised for the problems he caused to the ongoing drama and the hurt he caused to his fans. Following the apology, Ji Soo was removed from the show and the shooting of the drama was halted. Later it was revealed that Na In Woo will be seen in the show, instead of Ji Soo as On Dal.



River Where the Moon Rises - Plot and Characters

The historical drama River Where the Moon Rises is one of the highly-anticipated dramas for its star-studded cast and the interesting story about the history and politics of Goguryeo. The drama is based on the novel 'Princess Pyeonggang' written by Choi Sagyu, an acclaimed film director and screenplay writer.The cast features Kim So Hyun as Princess Pyeonggang aka Yeom Ga Jin.

Ji Soo plays the male lead On Dal, a peace-loving person who also protects the Princess. Following the bullying and sexual harassment allegations, he was replaced by Na In Woo. Na In Woo was last seen as Kim Byeong In, the Queen's cousin and later the Minister of Defence in the historical comedy-drama Mr. Queen. The audience will see Na In Woo as On Dal from episode 9 onwards.

The cast of the drama also includes Lee Ji Hoon as General Go Goen and Choi Yu Hwa as Hae Mo Yong. Kang Ha Neul made a cameo appearance as General On Hyeop, the chief of Sunno tribe. Jasper Cho appeared as Wol Gwang a former greatest fighter of Goguryeo and later a monk. The drama airs on Monday and Tuesday.

