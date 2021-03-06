Na In Woo Of Mr. Queen Fame Confirmed As Kim Ji Soo’s Replacement In The Period K Drama

KBS' River Where the Moon Rises was enjoying early success with an up to par consistent viewership rate until an internet fiasco involving the drama's lead actor Kim Ji Soo changed its fate. Kim Ji Soo was accused of being a sexual predator as his former classmates from school started riling up against him and revealing his dark past. As for the kdrama, KBS confirmed on the same day as the controversy that Ji Soo would be departing from the cast but there was no news on which actor will replace him until now.

Mr Queen's Na In Woo Confirmed as the replacement of Kim Ji Soo

On Mach 5, the production team of River Where the Moon Rises confirmed that actor Na In Woo has officially come on board to play the role of On Dal. This did not come as a surprise though because netizens had started speculating him as Kim Ji Soo's replacement ahead of the confirmation. Na In Woo became an overnight star after appearing as the second lead Kim Byeong-in in Mr Queen. He is fairly new to the industry but has managed to bag versatile roles and kdramas nevertheless.

Apart from Mr Queen, actor Na In Woo has also appeared in popular dramas like Mystic Pop-up Bar and Cinderella with Four Knights. The actor is also confirmed to star in Blue Spring From A Distance and Her Bucket List, both of which are still in the works. As for the ongoing period drama, KBS had announced that it will go on a break as they will have to reshoot all of the upcoming episodes that were already shot by Kim Ji Soo.

There has been no confirmation yet on when the drama will press play again. But since the replacement has already been confirmed, it can be assumed that the filming has begun and the drama might return to the small screens in about a month. As for the former actor, the 27-year-old might be suspended from working on projects for at least a few years. Since he had already confirmed to be enlisting in the mandatory military service duties this year, he didn't have future projects riled up ahead anyway.

