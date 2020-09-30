'Riverdale' & 'Batwoman' Halt Shoots In Canada After Delay In COVID-19 Test Result

Riverdale and Batwoman productions have been shut down again. Both the shows had resumed their shoot in British Columbia, Canada but the shoots came to a halt due to the delay in processing COVID-19 test results. Production on both the shows was previously shut down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

'Riverdale' and 'Batwoman' shutdown productions again

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a complete halt. Many TV and film productions were halted and many movie premieres were postponed. But now that the lockdown has been lifted from many places and the restrictions have been eased many productions are being resumed. These productions are being resumed under strict health guidelines and limited crew members.

According to Variety’s report, Riverdale and Batwoman had resumed their production in British Columbia under these guidelines. But they reportedly had to shut down the production due to delay in receiving the COVID-19 test results. Apart from Riverdale and Batwoman, Warner Bros. Television has also delayed the productions of Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. Both the shows were planning to go on floors once again this week.

According to the media portal’s report, many other shows and their production is also under question due to the ongoing health risk. Disney Television Studios is currently working on four shows, namely – A Million Little Things, Big Sky, Mysterious Benedict Society, and The Mighty Ducks. But the studio is yet to comment on the production status of these shows since they are all based in Vancouver.

WBTV has also put a halt on their Netflix show, Maid, that was being shot in Vancouver. Moreover, the production status of ABC’s Good Doctor is also unknown. Furthermore, the portal’s report suggests that this production delay is temporary and will be resumed soon. The reason cited for this delay is due to a single lab looking over all the test results. More so, this lab company is also prioritising the testing done in their assigned schools and local businesses. Schools and small businesses have reopened after the number of cases declined.

