'Riverdale' Season 5 To Have Biggest Time Jump; Interesting Details Revealed

Riverdale is an American TV series based on the characters of Archie Comics. The series has been produced by Warner Bros. The show revolves around romance, school and family, where Archie is entangled in dark mysteries. The show has acquired a massive fan base over the past four seasons, and are quite excited about the new season. On January 20, 2021, the makers of CW’s Riverdale released the all-new episodes of the latest season. However, seems like the series will feature the biggest time jump.

According to distractify.com, the first few episodes on Riverdale are not going to look any different. But after a few episodes, the viewers will see the biggest jump in time the series has ever had. Whereas some seasons have already jumped several months in time, most of Season 5 will take place seven years into the future. That means that all of the Riverdale High teens will be adults and so much closer in age to the actors who play them in real life.

More about the show

During a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night talk show, Lili Reinhart revealed that none of the characters on the show are going to be teenagers. She added that she was excited to play an adult and that she was happy that their showrunner, Roberto, had chosen to change things and show some progress in characters.

Besides Veronica’s husband revelation, Jughead will also be entering Riverdale Season 5 with his new plus one. Riverdale Season 4 ended with Betty and Archie kissing each other. According to Express' report, Jughead and Betty split up. So he's moved on, and he's got a new girlfriend named Jessica. But the casting has not yet been revealed for this role.

About 'Riverdale' season 5 cast

Riverdale features KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes who will reprise their roles as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead and Veronica Lodge respectively. Fellow students, such as Kevin Keller, played by Casey Cott, Toni by Vanessa Morgan, Cheryl Blossom by Madelaine Petsch and Reggie Mantle by Charles Melton, return to the show. Fangs Fogarty will be played by Drew Ray Tanner in the coming season.

