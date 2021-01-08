Veronica's Husband In 'Riverdale' Revealed Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere

Veronica’s husband has finally been revealed. Riverdale Season 5 will see a major time jump and all the characters will mark their return to the town as grown-ups. Find out more details about this Riverdale story below.

Riverdale: Veronica’s husband finally revealed

Riverdale will be soon premiering and the fans of the show are gearing to meet the Archie comic book characters once again. Moreover, the Riverdale Season 5 release has already been postponed due to the show’s shooting coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, Riverdale Season 5 is set to premiere on January 20, 2021.

According to Deadline’s report, Riverdale Season 5 will begin where the last three episodes of Riverdale Season 4 was supposed to end. But these last three episodes had to be shifted around due to the pandemic. Now, Veronica will return to Riverdale with her husband Chad Gekko. Veronica’s husband's role will be played by British actor Chris Mason.

Mason has previously worked in shows like Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Broadchurch. Chad Gekko is expected to mark his arrival from the fourth episode. Veronica’s husband is described as somebody who works on Wall Street and is extremely controlling and jealous. Chad reportedly will feel threatened by Veronica’s relationship with Archie.

Riverdale Season 5 seven-year time jump

As mentioned earlier, Riverdale Season 5 will see a seven-year time jump. During a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night talk show, Lili Reinhart revealed none of the characters on the show are teenagers anymore. She added that she is excited to play an adult and was happy that their showrunner, Roberto, chose to change things and show certain progress in the characters.

Apart from Veronica’s husband, Jughead will also be entering Riverdale Season 5 with his new plus one. Riverdale Season 4 ended with Betty and Archie kissing. According to Express’ report, Jughead and Betty have split up. Hence he has moved on and has a new girlfriend named Jessica. But the casting for this role has not yet been revealed.

