'Riverdale' Actor Casey Cott Announces Engagement, Co-stars Shower The Couple With Love

Riverdale actor Casey Cott recently announced his engagement on Instagram. The identity of his girlfriend, now fiance has never been disclosed by him, even though he did share pictures with her on his profile for over a year. The news of his engagement has got his friends and fans excited and happy for the couple. Read on to know more about his Instagram post where he announced his engagement.

Riverdale star Casey Cott engaged

The actor of the hit series Riverdale shared a post with his fans and followers on Instagram two days ago, on December 19, announcing his engagement. The picture had him and his fiance smiling to the camera while taking a cute selfie, while Casey Cott's fiance put up her hand and showed the new engagement ring to the world.

Casey captioned the picture with three ring emojis and the picture received more than 1.2 million likes within two days of posting. You can see his Instagram post here.

Casey Cott could be seen wearing a green and orange checkered shirt while his girlfriend, wore a beige-brown hoodie and paired it up with a beige beanie. Their post has received more than 9k comments from fellow actors, friends, and fans.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Riverdale star as Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Congratulations loversss", while his Riverdale co-actor, Lili Reinhart commented, "my sweet parents, congratulations".

Another one of his co-actors Vanessa Morgan also posted a comment saying "so happyyy for you two", and other actors like Camila Mendes, Drew Ray Tanner, Rob Raco, Martin Cummins, Kelly Ripa among others also bestowed their best wishes upon the newly engaged couple. You can see some of the comments here.

The actor hasn't revealed the identity of his mystery to-be-bride yet but he has quite a few pictures of her on his Instagram handle. They also made a red carpet appearance before the lockdown in March of this year.

Casey rose to fame by portraying the character of Kevin Keller in the popular show Riverdale and his character is the first openly gay person in the comic book's history. The Riverdale cast is in Vancouver, Canada, where they've been filming season five. The first episode is expected to hit screens on January 20, 2021.

