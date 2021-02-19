Riverdale Season 5: What Happened To Pop Tate In The 7-year Time Jump?

Riverdale has been one of the most popular TV shows for quite some time now. The characters and the engaging story made sure that the audience is glued to their screens throughout all Riverdale's seasons. The popular series is currently in its fifth season and has seen an interesting twist in its plot. Riverdale's latest season has seen a time jump of seven years. The previously teenage characters are now in their mid-20s. As Riverdale's time jump has been introduced, a lot of people have been left wondering about the fate of their favourite characters. One of the characters is Pop Tate. People have been curious to know about what happened to Pop Tate in Riverdale's time jump. For all the people who are confused about Pop Tate in Riverdale season 5, here is everything you need to know.

What happened to Pop Tate?

In Riverdale's time jump, the ownership of Riverdale's diner Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe has also changed. The diner has been in the Tate family for several generations. Before the time jump in Riverdale's latest episode, the diner was owned by the friendly Pop Tate. In Riverdale's episode which aired recently, Archie rocks up in town and makes his first port of call to the diner but he finds a new face behind the counter. He then asks a waitress about Pop.

The waitress responds saying if he had not heard about what had happened to Pop leaving Archie confused. The audience was also left thinking if Pop has died in the time jump. However, the fans took a sigh of relief when Pop finally made an appearance in the latter part of the show. According to a report by Expresss.co.uk, it looks like Pop has called it quits as the owner of the diner and has decided to hang up his boots. He has also handed over the reins of the dinner to his granddaughter Tabitha Tate played by Erinn Westbrook.

In the Riverdale season 5 episode 5, Archie throws a retirement party to Pop as an excuse to rally up his friends to help him out. Therefore as far as Pop Tate’s character is concerned, he is very much alive but has retired as the owner of the diner. It seems like the viewers will not get to see much of Pop Tate in the future.

Image Credits: A still from Riverdale

