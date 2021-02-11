When Will 'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 4 Release? Find Out When And Where To Watch It

Riverdale is one of the most-watched shows on the streaming giant Netflix and the much-awaited season 5 of the teen-drama released recently, in the month of January. New episodes of the drama series are released weekly every Thursday. Read on to know about Riverdale season 5 episode 4 release time.

When will Riverdale season 5 episode 4 release?

The fourth episode of Riverdale will release on Thursday, February 11, 2021. CW has released on their website that the new episode of the show is being released on a weekly basis. Viewers can either watch the new episodes of teen drama on the CW Network every Wednesday or a day later on Netflix or the CW website and app. The release time for all episodes remains the same at 12:00 AM PT. Fans who do not have a cable subscription can watch the episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, iTunes, or YouTube TV.

The first episode of season 5 released on January 21, 2021, after a long delay. The lead cast of the show includes Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, and Camila Mendes in the role of Veronica Lodge. The series also stars Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, and Charles Melton. Riverdale began only a few years ago in 2017 but has rapidly gained popularity among the younger audience.

Bringing the popular characters from the Archie comics to life, the series has presented itself in a different tone. With five seasons of the show already available to watch, the series had also recently got renewed for a sixth season. The series has been produced by Warner Bros and revolves around romance, school, and family, where Archie is entangled in dark mysteries.

The first few episodes saw the lead characters attend high school like the previous seasons but after episode 4, there will be a major time jump on the show. Whereas some seasons have already jumped several months in time, most of Season 5 will take place seven years into the future. That means that all of the Riverdale High teens will be adults and much closer in age to the actors who play them in real life.

Image Credits: Riverdale Official Instagram Account

