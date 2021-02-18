Riverdale's KJ Apa Accidentally Posts Bath Video; Says 'enjoy It While You Can'

Riverdale's Archie Andrews aka KJ Apa just learned the hard way to be careful when attempting to upload content on Instagram. The Riverdale star accidentally posted a video of him sitting in his bathtub to his public Instagram story instead of posting it to his close friends list like he intended to.

Kj Apa had a faux pas on Instagram

KJ Apa on February 17 posted an Instagram story in which he was giving a fake audition as a 14-year-old while sitting on his bathtub and enjoying a bubble bath. In the video, one can hear him saying "Hi, I'm KJ, I'm 14 years old. I'm 5'6", and I love acting. Please consider me for this role. I've worked so hard for this my whole life."

‘Riverdale’ actor KJ Apa accidentally posts Instagram story that was meant for his close friends list.



“That was for my close friends list. But I guess it’s too late now. Enjoy it while you can.” pic.twitter.com/SGuwVXcf4G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2021

On realising his mistake, KJ being the good sport that he is let his followers on Instagram see the post for a while. He later uploaded another Instagram story in which he said, "That was for my close friends list. But I guess it's too late now. Enjoy it while you can" and then deleted the video.

KJ Apa's accidental video was a treat to his 19 million fans on Instagram. As soon as the actor admitted that the post was for KJ Apa's close friends list only, fans started sharing hilarious tweets and memes on Twitter. Check some out below:

Lol @ KJ Apa saying “this was for my close friends only” on his insta stories when just a few weeks ago we saw him with a face full of paint licking a paint brush. — Sab (@eternalpotterx) February 17, 2021

KJ APA HAS A CLOSE FRIENDS STORY???? — mia “atsumu” bugzlastname (@modrrngrrl) February 17, 2021

i can’t stop laughing at KJ Apa’s ig story 😂😂 “this was for my close friends but i guess it’s too late now” 😭 — 𝔣𝔢𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔶 𝔭𝔦𝔰𝔠𝔢𝔰 (@josdontcare) February 17, 2021

Changed my contact photos to KJ Apa so every my close friends call me I get to see THE Riverdale hottie, and that really just makes my whole day!!!!! — Claire Stevens (@claireestevens) April 18, 2019

A quick peak into KJ Apa's life & photos

KJ Apa is a 23-year-old actor hailing from Australia. He plays the role of the redhead Archie Andrews in the superhit Netflix series Riverdale. The show is currently in its fifth season and has taken a major seven-year leap in its storyline.

According to the current running plot, Archie has come back to Riverdale after being in a war for seven years and the Riverdale he returns to is not the same city that he left all those years ago. Archie along with his best friends Betty, Veronica and Jughead will team up together to restore Riverdale back to the way it was.

Other than acting, KJ is also a fitness enthusiast. He does not shy away from sharing shirtless photos of himself showing his body on Instagram. Check out some of KJ Apa's photos below:

