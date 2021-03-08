Robin Wright Opens Up About Directing Some Episodes Of 'Ozark' Season 4

The production of Ozark's final season went on floors back in later 2020, and the show is soon to be back on screens. Several episodes of the award-winning show have earlier been directed by the lead actor Jason Bateman himself, since its first season and now the news comes that the fourth season will have episodes directed by actor Robin Wright of House of Cards and Wonder Woman fame. Read along to know what she has to say about her upcoming stint.

Also Read: Ozark Season 4 In The Works? Showrunner Chris Mundy Thinks ‘there Is A Possibility’

Robin Wright on directing Ozark Season 4

Robin Wright is popularly known for her roles in the movies The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, and recently in the Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984. She is also famous for her role of Claire Underwood in the Netflix show House of Cards, for which she went on to win a Golden Globe Award. In a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, Wright opened up about directing another show and said that she is honoured and excited to be at the helm of the upcoming season of Ozark.

She said, “It’s one of my favourite shows and has been from Episode 1, Season 1. And I just love that cast so much and the style of the show. And you think, ‘Well, is it possible that something could be darker than House of Cards?’ Yes, this one! [Laughs] So maybe that’s of interest. It’s all kind of conditioning I have, I don’t know. I just love the show and respect that group of actors on it so much, so I’m really honoured and excited to be able to direct a little bit of Season 4”.

Also Read: Gal Gadot Admits That She Cried Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984'; Details Here

She further added, “It’s interesting because being on House of Cards, we had to adhere to a canvas. There was a style to that show. We could only use certain lenses, we couldn’t use a handheld camera, never use Steadicam. And so you felt this structure of kind of being confined, but it’s a great way to learn when you go, ‘Ok, I can’t step outside the toy box there. Okay, how am I going to shoot my style without breaking the style of the show?’ This is going to be the same, I think. And now that I understand, ‘Okay, how do I adhere to the Ozark style but still bring mine as a director?’ Yeah, we’ll see how it goes!”.

Also Read: Is Ozark Cancelled? Find Out If The Show Will Be Returning With Season 4

Also Read: Robin Wright's Directorial Debut 'Land' Gets A 2021 Release Date; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.