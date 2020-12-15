Robin Wright's Directorial Debut 'Land' Gets A 2021 Release Date; Details Inside

Robin Wright's debut feature presentation as a director, Land, has received a release date. The film will be seen in theatres on the 12th of February, 2021. "Land", a film about dealing with loss and personal demons, is Robin Wright's first feature film as a director. She has had the experience of wearing the director's cap in the past as she has helmed multiple episodes of Netflix's very first Original series, House Of Cards.

Land plot:

Land movie, as per Variety, is going to be centered on Wright's character. In the very first chapters of the Land plot, the actor will be seen going off the radar and finding a settlement in the wilderness after facing an unfathomable loss. It can be said that running into the wilderness is going to be a visual representation of how she feels, as presumably, she will be initially, running from her feelings that are associated with the tragedy. Land movie also stars Demian Bichir, who will be seen as a hunter that will help Wright's character confront her feelings.

Other cast members:

Additional Land cast members include the likes of Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leyland and Jill Maria Robinson, amongst others. Kim Dickens is known for her work in films like Hollow Man, Gone Girl and The Highwaymen. Warren Christie is known for his parts in films like The Color Of Rain, The Most Wonderful Time Of the Year and Apollo 18. Brad LeLand is known for his work in Friday Night Lights.

Robin Wright's movies:

Robin Wright is an actor who has multiple acting credits to her name. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Throughout the course of her long career, she has been a part of films like Forrest Gump, The Princess Bride, Blade Runner 2049, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Moneyball and more. Additionally, the actor was seen as one of the Amazonians, Antiope, in Gal Gadot's Patty Jenkins directorial, Wonder Woman. In the near future, the actor will also be seen reprising her role as Antiope in the upcoming sequel to Gal Gadot's superhero character, titled Wonder Woman 1984.

Robin Wright's look from Land:

