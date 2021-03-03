Sanya Malhotra Reveals New Stills From 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'; Streaming Soon On Netflix

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram to share new stills from her upcoming Netflix series, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani both shared a story on Instagram hinting at their new upcoming series with Netflix that has the fans eagerly waiting. The Dangal actress shared two new stills with her fans and announced that the series will be streaming soon on Netflix.

Sanya Malhotra posts new stills from the series

With the release date not announced, Sanya and Abhimanyu Dassani are teasing their fans online with new stills of Meenakshi Sundareshwar. In the still uploaded on Instagram, Sanya posed a question in the caption to her fans asking if a long-distance arrange marriage can work after the couple is married for a 'strange reason' and separated for an even 'stranger reason'. The 29-year-old actress went on to tag Meenakshi Sundareshwar's cast and crew in her post.

Fans compliment Sanya Malhotra in the comment section

Fans were quick to congratulate and compliment the actress for her new project while some complimented the on-screen couple. Actor Rohit dropped heart smileys under the post while congratulating Sanya. Many fans commented about how excited they are for her series and that they can't wait for it to be released. Another asked 'how are you so pretty?' while complimenting the actress' traditional look from the photos.

Pic Credit: Sanya Malhotra Instagram.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar's cast

The plot of Meenakshi Sundareshwar revolves around a couple striving to make their arranged marriage work. Directed by Vivek Soni, the upcoming Netflix series is written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani will be seen in the lead role playing Meenakshi and Sundareshwar respectively, while Trishaan will be playing a supporting role.

A look at Sanya Malhotra's movies

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan in 2016. She went on to star in Badhaai Ho which gained her recognition among the Indian audience. Her roles in Shakuntala Devi and Ludo met with positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Sanya is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming series in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Pagglait.

A look at Abhimanyu Dassani's movies

Abhimanyu Dassani marked his Bollywood debut with the lead role in the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018. Directed by Vasan Bala, Abhimanyu received recognition from the critics for his work and was even awarded accolades at the Toronto International film festival. The 31-year-old actor is set to star alongside Sanya Malhotra in the upcoming Netflix series Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

