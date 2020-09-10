Ronit Roy Is A Human Encyclopedia, Says His 'Hostage 2' Co-star Anangha Biswas

Anangasha Biswas has blown the audience's minds with her bold performances in several web series. Her web series Hostage 2 released on September 9 and the actor and the other cast of the show are getting praised for their performances. Anangsha Biswas' social media account is filled with love and support from the audience. The actor, known for her bold and fearless roles, recently opened up about working with co-star Ronit Roy.

Anangsha Biswas calls Ronit Roy a human encyclopedia

Anangsha Biswas shared her experience of working on the sets of Hostage 2 and said that her co-star Ronit Roy is an encyclopedia. She said that he knows so much about varied subjects that a conversation with him is enriching. Hostage 2 has been a learning experience for the latter. Speaking about her director Sachin Krishnan, Anangsha Biswas said that he is a beautiful taskmaster who without pomp and show extracts the needful out, from an actor. She also added that she cannot wait to work with him again.

Actor Ronit Roy is popular for his works in the television and the film industry. He rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also starred in the sow Adaalat. The actor has also made several appearances in Bollywood movies like Student of the year, Machine, Lucknow Central and LoveYatri. One of his most critically acclaimed works includes Udaan, for which he received several accolades.

Anangasha Biswas is known for her work in the web world, but the actor has not limited herself to working only for the small screen. She has made an appearance in the film Khoya Khoya Chand, a romantic flick starring Soha Ali Khan, Shiney Ahuja and Rajat Kapoor. She was also seen in movies Luv Shuv tey Chicken Khurana and Benny Baboo. After receiving praises for her show Hostage 2, the actor will be seen in Mirzapur 2 next.

