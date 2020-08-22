When Ronit Roy Had Turned Down 'Zero Dark Thirty' For 'Student Of The Year'

Ronit Roy has been one of the most established actors in the film industry. He has been a trending topic lately for revealing that he missed out on an Oscar-winning film. The actor shared that he had to turn down projects like Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty and the Showtime drama series Homeland because of the commitments already made. Read more to know about his interview.

Ronit Roy talks about missing out on popular Hollywood projects

In 2013, Ronit Roy had spoken to PTI and revealed that he was offered a very interesting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, he couldn’t do it due to date problems, he said. Ronit added that he did see the film, and still regrets not being part of it. Roy also mentioned that he was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of that opportunity.

He said that they were shooting in Thailand for the Karan Johar film, and there was no way he could manage his dates for Zero Dark Thirty. Zero Dark Thirty is a film based on the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden. It is a popular Hollywood release that managed to get nominated for five Oscars. Out of the five nominations, the film won one award at the Oscars and also collected over $130 million worldwide.

It is not shocking to see Indian actors in top Hollywood projects. Popular stars like Nimrat Kaur and Suraj Sharma have also played a role in the popular series, Homeland. Ronit also spoke to Hindustan Times about the same in 2016. Roy confessed that he really regretted not being able to do Homeland and ZDT. He also mentioned that he would have loved to work with Kathryn Bigelow and said that it would have helped him grow as an actor. He ended the conversation on a subtle note and said that he doesn’t live with regrets.

More about Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is a popular actor who has been in the Hindi television and film industry since 1992. He entered the industry with the film Jaan Tere Naam but was not able to get the fame and recognition he deserved. Some of his most popular releases include Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.

