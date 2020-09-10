Ryan Seacrest Posts A Heartfelt Video In Reaction To KUWTK Ending After 20 Seasons; Watch

Ryan Seacrest recently reacted to the news about the final wrap of the popular E! series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He is the co-creator of the show that aired for 14 years with a total 20 seasons in all. Ryan Seacrest took to his Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt video from his show, Live With Kelly & Ryan where he thanked the entire Kardashian family.

Also Read Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Her KUWTK's Bidding Farewell Parody Note

Ryan Seacrest puts his heart out on Instagram

He stated how Kris Jenner is such a dear friend of his and feels like family. He added that according to him, Kris Jenner is “one of the savviest business people on the planet” and how managing her family along with a massive empire isn’t a small task. Talking about Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and other family members, he recalled the day, around 14 years ago, when Kris Jenner approached him while he was searching for a series about a family to produce for the first time. At her request, he met the family at their home and shot a 7-minute clip of the family’s laughter, hugs, yelling etc. And a few weeks later, when it got approved, the show went on-air. Ryan Seacrest thanked the Kardashians with all his heart who, according to him, have “changed entertainment forever”.

Also Read Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Why Kris Jenner Pulled The Plug On The Show

Even Kim Kardashian West posted an emotional message on her Instagram handle and shared her gratefulness to all their fans who’ve been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians all these years. Check out Kim’s Instagram post.

Also Read Kim Kardashian, Khloe Pen Farewell Post On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Conclusion

What is KUWTK all about?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an American reality show which began in 2006, and fixates on the reel and real lives of Kardashian-Jenner sisters namely Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were also seen in the show alongside their brother, Rob Kardashian. Some of the present and ex partners of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have also appeared on the show. It was co-created by Ryan Seacrest and Eliot Goldberg. Keeping Up With The Kardashians was loved by their fans and became one of the most popular shows on TV. The 20th season will be the finale season of the show and is expected to air in 2021.

Also Read Keeping Up With The Kardashians Cast's Net Worth Before KUWTK Vs 2020

Image Source- Ryan Seacrest Instagram & Kim Kardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.