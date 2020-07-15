Will There Be A 'Breathe' Season 3? Find Out About J & Avinash's Future

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released on the OTT platform. Breathe season 2 reviews have mostly been positive. The Indian crime drama thriller is created and helmed by Mayank Sharma. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in key roles. The recently released series is a sequel to 2018 series Breathe.

As the Breathe season 2 has proved to be a hit, a lot of fans have been wondering will there be a Breathe season 3? And if yes what will be the Breathe season 3 release date? To all the fans who are left with these questions, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | 'Breathe 2' Cast's Net Worth Shows The Actors Know Their Game Well; Details Inside

Also Read | What Is C-16 In Breathe: Into The Shadows? Plot Twist Of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe 2'

Will there be a Breathe season 3?

According to media reports, Breathe has not been renewed for a third season at the time of writing. However, the makers have not officially cancelled Breathe season 3. Breathe Season 2 ending hinted at the possibility of Breathe season 3. The makers have kept the information on Breathe season 3 under the wraps and this has caused fans to wonder about Breathe season 3 release date even though the second season was just released. The audience will have to wait to know about will there be a Breathe season 3 or not.

Also Read | Breathe Season 2: Who Is The 'bad Uncle' In The Story Of Sia And Avinash?

Also Read | Can Rana Daggubati As Avinash Be As Fierce A Father If Breathe 2 Is Remade In South India?

Breathe season 2 ending

Breathe: Into The Shadows ends with Saiyami Kher’s character visiting Avinash at the facility. Avinash then assures her that J has not taken control of him for a year. When she visits Avinash, he hands over her a paper with C-16 written on it. This created a lot of buzz among the fans of the show. C-16 is the code word that J told Saiyami’s character he would give her if he ever needed her help. This suggests that he needs her help in breaking out of the facility.

At the end of the episode, Avinash is seen walking onto a stage with a limp implying that he was lying to his wife and psychopath J has taken complete control of his mind. This hinted a possibility of Breathe season 3. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the third season nor are there news of them cancelling it.

Image Credits and Promo Image credits: Stills from the Breathe: Into The Shadows trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.