'Special Ops' Actor Sajjad Delafrooz's Bollywood Journey From Supporting Roles To Lead

Sajjad Delafrooz is a UAE-based Iranian actor who gained much recognition after the movie Tiger Zinda Hai where he portrayed the character of Abbu Usman. Sajjad Delafrooz recently made headlines with his power-packed performance in the Hotstar series Special Ops. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sajjad Delafrooz talked about Special Ops and said that it was no less than a dream come true for him. He added that six years ago, he played a very small role in Neeraj Pandey’s film Baby and that was when the latter told him that he will get an opportunity to perform a lead role one day. Sajjad Delfrooz’s Special Ops is directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Rai.

While talking about his journey, Sajjad said that there has been a huge change in his life after the journey of Special Ops. He also said performing a lead character in the movie is an interesting opportunity for him. Sajjad revealed that when he was cast for Baby, he gave 7-8 auditions, however for Special Ops, he was selected in just one audition. Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai, he said that he got zero appreciation for the same.

Special Ops started streaming on Hotstar on March 17, 2020. Sajjad Delafrooz plays the character of Hafiz Ali, a businessman who does not care about anything except money. It is a story revolving around two men, one is a relentless hero and the other is a terror mastermind. In a race against time, a team is on a mission to end a 19-year long manhunt.

Sajjad Delafrooz has worked in several international films like Farsi, Turkish, Arabic and English. He revealed that for the last two years, he has been trying to make a mark in Bollywood. He added that he would continue to be a part of international projects too.

