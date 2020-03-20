'Special Ops': It's Cast & Everything You Need To Know About The New Series

Special Ops is a brand new series launched on the streaming service Hotstar. This series marks the directorial debut of Neeraj Pandey into the online space. Previously, Neeraj has delivered hits like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni, Baby, among others. The series aired on Hotstar on March 17 and has since become quite a fan favourite among viewers.

Special Ops cast: Everything you need to know about the new Hotstar series

The show has a total of eight episodes that are available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu. The trailer of the series created quite an impact and fans were eager to see what the show is all about. Now that the series has been released, fans are finding it quite entertaining. The Special Ops cast too has garnered tremendous praise among fans so far.

The Cast

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Neeraj Pandey handpicked the Special Ops cast. The Special Ops cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Vipul Gupta, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, and Divya Dutta. Their roles will be as follows:

Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh

Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali

Vipul Gupta as Bala

Sana Khan as Sonya

Muzammil Ibrahim as Avinash

Saiyami Kher as Juhi

Meher Vij as Ruhani

Divya Dutta as Sadia Qureshi

Vinay Pathak as Abbas

Sajjad Delafrooz as Hafiz Ali

Parmeet Sethi as Mr.Chadda

Sharad Kelkar as Surya

Kali Prasad Mukherjee

Pawan Chopra

Anuj Sharma as Chaudhary

The Plot

The story of Special Ops revolves around the life of an officer of Research and Analysis Wing. The officer is named Himmat Singh and is known to be an intelligent and efficient man. He is skilled and in the past has linked patterns for several terrorist attacks. He deduces that there is one individual who is backing up the series of attacks. He, therefore, sets out to put together a team of agents who will be operating remotely from different corners of the world in order to get hold of the criminal mastermind.

