What Is Don't Rush Challenge? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing guidelines are in full effect and people have been staying indoors. During the lockdown period, they are using social media and showcasing their creativity by innovating and participating in various virtual challenges with their peers and family. Recently, Don’t Rush Challenge song came to the forefront and took the internet by storm. In no time, it managed to become many people’s favourite, who grab a makeup brush, call their friends, and whole-heartedly participate with their TikTok accounts. Now, what is the Don’t Rush Challenge? Here’s everything to know about this TikTok challenge.

What is the Don’t Rush Challenge?

The latest challenge on social media does not require anyone to leave their homes. However, one can dress up in their best outfits for the Don’t Rush Challenge song. It is a viral trend in which anyone can partake, no matter how far they live from their participating friends. The TikTok challenge is named after the song Don’t Rush by Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One.

Yeahh lil man got the Best one, the transformation was too Clean! 👌🏾🔥 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/6JGnjyCJNr — Bug$ (@BugseyMusic) April 4, 2020

Although viral, this TikTok challenge is ironic as one has to get ready in a jiffy for Don’t Rush Challenge Song. The whole essence of this latest challenge is to virtually interact with your relatives and friends and flaunt your best transformation, from donning regular outfits to the best fashionable and showy attire. However, most people do not know how to do the Don’t Rush Challenge. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Also read: Marcus Stroman Issues UFC Fight Challenge To Kyle Larson After Racial Slur Controversy

Also read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Take The Couple's Challenge On TikTok

How to do the Don’t Rush Challenge?

The Don’t Rush Challenge song requires a group of people to shoot their parts individually and create a compilation. Therefore, it all gets combined in the end. In the beginning, one has to shoot themselves in a home outfit which includes bathrobe or jammies. After showing off your robe, one has to grab a makeup brush and cover their phone’s camera with it, only to show the end part of the video of oneself in glamorous attire.

I think we can all agree that African women pic.twitter.com/pcgGLSjIq4 — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) April 6, 2020

Besides using a makeup brush, people are using their creativity and opting for towels to cover the camera. After everyone creates their video, use an editing application to merge them all. Now, one can post their video on TikTok and other social media platforms with their friends.

Also read: Netflix's 'caption This' Challenge Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

Also read: Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Mark Cuban Headline NBA Entrants In 'All In Challenge'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.