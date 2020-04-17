Why Did Gina Leave Brooklyn 99? Is Gina Coming Back On The Show?

Chelsea Peretti played the role of administrative assistant Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She starred in the comedy show since its launch. However, she made her exit during the 'Four Moments' episode by January-end, the previous year. Peretti broke the news on social media and tweeted that she would return. Read on to know why did Gina leave Brooklyn 99:

confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. ❤️💯It is hard for me to know exactly what to say. Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below): — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Why did Gina leave Brooklyn 99?

Chelsea Peretti announced her departure in October 2018. She made it clear that she would be back. In an interview, Peretti revealed that her exit was not fully her decision. She added that it was difficult to get into the weeds of what transpired and how it all shook out. However, it came together to be that timing and presented itself.

Is Gina coming back to Brooklyn 99?

Chelsea Peretti’s surprise exit from Brooklyn Nine-Nine stunned everyone. According to reports, she will not be marking her return to the NBA show as Gina Linetti in season 7. One of the show’s stars, Tery Crews, revealed the same in a television programme, where he was asked about Peretti. He answered that she was always considered a part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine family and she could not return for some guest spots in the previous season. Moreover, there were no plans for her to return.

Terry Crews added that he did not see her in the recent season. But there was always something with the next one. The previous year, in November, NBA issued a renewal for season 8 of the show, even before season 7 premiered. Talking about Chelsea Peretti, he said that it was like ‘a family member leaving for college’. As per reports, he revealed that there was no beef and everything was good.

Also read: Justin Bieber’s Best Selfies That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone And Other Female Actors Who Made Their Way To Hollywood

Terry Crews also appreciated the actor calling her one of the most talented women on television. He revealed that everything she did made him laugh. Moreover, he loved the way she called his name and made funny comments.

Also read: This Day That Year: Paris Hilton's Comment On 'Bharat' To Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink

Also read: Brad Pitt's Friendly Dig At 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.