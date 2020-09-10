Sam Heughan Dons Kilt Once Again, Fan Says, "We Need More Of Jamie Wearing The Kilt In S6"

Sam Heughan has made quite a name for himself through the show Outlander. His fanbase seems to have become even more strong ever since he started essaying the role of Jamie Fraser. Recently, the Scottish actor donned a kilt for a book cover and his fans seem thrilled. Here's what this is about.

Sam Heughan in a kilt

It has been long since Jamie Fraser from Outlander has stopped wearing kilts in the series. This seems to have disappointed his fans. But now they a chance to rejoice as the actor donned one happily for the cover photo of his book called, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other. Take a look:

Image credit: Mobius Books

Fan reactions on photos of Sam Heughan in a kilt

I will never have enough of Sam/Jamie wearing a kilt. We need more of Jamie wearing the kilt in S6. #SamHeughan pic.twitter.com/3Ec3oKhbAK — Nancy Weber (@Beachgal141) September 9, 2020

I think if the camera on the uk cover was tilted a few inches more we would see right up your kilts ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ love the covers though. I can’t wait to read it, as a patriotic Scot I read all books related to anything about Scotland and this will be no exception ðŸ˜Š — Laura McLeod (@lorzelou986) September 9, 2020

Ooh nice - bit of kilt, bit of nice jackets, bit of leg, two hunky guys - what more could you wish for except an adventure with them in ‘Clanlands?’ No seriously, great view - book sure to inspire a visit to the North!! ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ˜€Naive to think it won’t be a success !!ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ — Caroline Chew (@CarolineChew1) September 9, 2020

Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other is Sam Heughan's debut as an author and he had collaborated with his 'Outlander' co-star, Graham McTavish. The book captures the experiences of the duo while filming for the show, Men in Kilts. The two stars had journeyed all throughout Scotland trying to learn their rich culture and heritage.

However, the book has two editions, one for the UK and Australia and the other for the US. Both the covers are almost similar except for the poses. One shows McTavish sitting on a rock and in the other, he is standing while in both Sam Heughan is standing with his arms folded. Despite donning kilts, the actors chose a rather modern look with a leather jacket and hiking boots.

During an Instagram live session, Graham McTavish revealed that Clanlands apparently has two covers since they were spoilt for choices for the cover photo. They ended up "selfishly" choosing two pictures as their covers. This gives a double reason for the fans to rejoice as Heughan also added that international shipping is available allowing fans of the three continents to possess both the books.

Clanlands has a foreword authored by Diana Gabaldon. It is due to release on November 3 this year. The actors assured their fans that both the editions have the same content in regards to the manuscript and the pictures inside.

