Sam Heughan Reacts To Video Of Woman Singing Outlander’s Version Of 'The Skye Boat Song'

Video of a woman singing Outlander’s version of the popular Scottish song The Skye Boat Song is making rounds on the internet. A Twitter user named Jacki shared the 67-seconds video clip of her singing the soulful rendition of the song which recalls the journey of Prince Charles Edward Stuart from Benbecula to the Isle of Skye as he evaded capture by government troops in 1746.

The video went viral after Outlander actor Sam Heughan quote tweeted the video, saying it was “terrific” and jokingly added that she got the “job”. The video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views so far and the tweet received more than 3.6k likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Jacki’s voice and praised her for the beautiful rendition.

You got the job!! Haha terrific!!! (And nice dress 😉) https://t.co/pKrXiQHwX2 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) August 8, 2020

Jacki’s reply section was flooded with praise and wishes. “What a beautiful voice, so well done! Made my morning because I love that song and hadn’t heard it in a while. Also a good morning because now I’m texting in a Scottish accent,” commented a user. “Thank you for the song Jacki on this nice Saturday morning. I can tell you really enjoy singing.Grinning face with smiling eyes,” commented another user.

Check out some other social media reactions:

Beautiful. My 11 year old granddaughter sang this song for an audition at school. I could,listen all day. Love Outlander. — Judith Blake (@judib1946) August 8, 2020

I wish I could sing like you!! It sounds so beautiful 😍

One year ago I was driving to Inverness, you made me be there for a minute today! Ty😘 — Valley Witch (@valley_witch) August 8, 2020

I would love to be able to sing like that🎤beautiful🙂 — Toby 🦋 (@Deadniceok) August 8, 2020

