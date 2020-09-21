Sandra Oh's Emmy Attire Includes A Personalised Jacket & Mask In Support Of The BLM Cause

Sandra Oh graced the Emmys 2020 with a personalised style statement that she wished to make through her outfit. The Grey’s Anatomy actor spoke to Vogue about her outfit. Sandra Oh wore a personalised jacket and mask in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The actor decided to show support to the movement and thus wore the outfit to the Emmys 2020 event.

Sandra Oh shows her support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Speaking to the media outlet, Sandra Oh revealed that she was aware that her outfit was quite different from the usual red carpet looks. However, she mentioned that it was her decision to get the outfit made in that particular manner. She added that she contacted her designers to come up with a way to collaborate and create an outfit for the Emmys 2020 function.

Thus, the team collaborated with Sandra Oh and came up with unique designs for her jacket. The custom made bomber jacket that she wore had several signs and symbols which honoured the Black culture along with the Korean heritage. The actor was pleased to receive such an amazing outfit and gladly wore it to the Emmy Awards 2020.

The jacket and the mask that Sandra Oh wore had several hints of the cultural heritage and symbolisms from both the cultures. Thus, the actor tried to shed light on the racial profiling which has been prevalent in the society. Sandra Oh was praised for her outfit due to the bold and smart move the actor made to send out an important message.

Speaking about the outfit, Sandra Oh said that the royal purple colour had been specifically used for the bomber jacket. She revealed that the reason for doing so was that she felt it was a super Korean colour. She continued to say that the colour also helped to bring a certain mind-set.

The words embroidered on it said, Black Lives Are Precious. Sandra Oh mentioned that she did not choose to imprint the words “Black Lives Matter” due to the fact that it would be impossible to get it done in the Korean language.

