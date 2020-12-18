Recap 2020: Sushmita Sen In 'Aarya' And Other Female Actors Who Impressed In Web-series

In the year 2020, a variety of Indian web series was released on different OTT platforms and most of these series also gained international attention for promising content and performances. A few of these web series gave a few deserving female actors, immense exposure as they pulled off their roles with a lot of passion and hard work. Here is a look at a bunch of female artists that gained appreciation in 2020, for their impressive work in various web series.

Female actors that ruled web series world in 2020

1. Sushmita Sen In Aarya

Sushmita Sen made a comeback in 2020 through the Disney+Hotstar web series, Aarya. In this new venture, she was seen playing the role of Aarya Sareen and she received a lot of praise for her work. Most critics were of the stance that her comeback left a strong mark on the minds of the audiences. This crime thriller was created by Ram Madhvani and also starred Chandrachur Singh and Gargi Sawant in key roles.

2. Aahana Kumra in Marzi

Aahana Kumra was seen playing the lead role in the Voot Select series, Marzi. In this critically acclaimed crime-drama, she played the role of a woman who has filed a case of sexual assault against a guy she went on a date with. The actor also received a personal note from Amitabh Bachchan for her work in this web series. It stars Rajeev Khandelwal in a pivotal role alongside Shivani Tanksale and Rajeev Sidhartha.

3. Nithya Menen In Breathe: Into The Shadows

Nithya Menen is a popular South Indian actor who was spotted in Breathe: Into The Shadows this year. She was seen playing the role of a mother whose daughter has been kidnapped by a psychopath. She played the role of Abha while Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher also had important roles.

4. Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba was another highlight of the year 2020. Masaba Gupta was highly praised by the critics for her natural knack for acting as she kept the quirky piece going, effortlessly. Most of the people were of the stance that she has the potential to venture into the acting field as well.

5. Jennifer Winget in Code M

Jennifer Winget is a celebrated television actor who featured in the ALTBalaji series, Code M. In this show, she was seen playing the role of Major Monica Mehra, who is righteous and courageous in every situation. The critics were of the stance that she was able to pull off the character with utmost grace.

6. Shweta Tripathi in The Gone Game

Shweta Tripathi appeared in quite a few web series in the year 2020. In the Voot Select special web series The Gone Game, she was seen playing the role of Amara Gujral. The entire web series was shot during the lockdown and hence the storytelling was vividly liked by the people.

7. Shriya Plilgaonkar in Crackdown

Shriya Plilgaonkar received a lot of love this year, for her work in a variety of shows across genre. Her performance in Voot Select special Crackdown was loved by fans as she played a strong and bold character. A number of leading publications wrote positively about her character.

8. Monika Panwar in Jamtara

Monika Panwar had an integral role to play in the Netflix special series, Jamtara. The plot of this series revolves around a group of young men who get involved in illegal phishing business and get connected to a corrupt politician in the process. Monika Panwar played the role of Gudiya and her performance was highly lauded.

9. Sharvari in The Forgotten Army

The Forgotten Army is a story about a courageous team that fought for Indian independence during World War 2. Sharvari plays the role of Maya in this series, alongside actor Sunny Kaushal. Her role in the show was highly praised. This series also has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

10. Aditi Sudhir Pohankar in SHE

Aditi Sudhi Pohankar played the key role in the Netflix original show, SHE. In this series, she was seen playing the role of Bhumika Pardeshi, who is on an undercover mission. The plot of this show was written by Imtiaz Ali, and the actor’s work was loved by fans and critics alike.

