'Santa Clarita Diet' Creator Talks About The Show And New Ideas For Potential Fresh Season

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy series which is currently streaming on Netflix. While the show received plenty of plaudits, the creator of the series, Victor Fresco said that if he had his way, he would love to make another season of the show and give fans some closure regarding what happened with the Hammond family. Santa Clarita Diet was cancelled by Netflix in 2019 after three seasons of the show which began in 2017.

Victor Fresco on another season of Santa Clarita Diet

In an interview with LADbible, Victor Fresco was asked if he wanted to do another season of Santa Clarita Diet, to which he replied: "That's something I think we all would want to do if everyone was available. Emotionally, everyone on the show would love to do some kind of closure. We thought it would be fun to do a season with Joel and Sheila in the same boat - what that would look like. I feel like this would be better for us and better for our fans too."

The Santa Clarita Diet cast includes Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in lead roles. Drew Barrymore plays the role of Sheila Hammond and Timothy essays the role of her husband, Joel Hammond. The on-screen pair have a daughter on the show, named Abby, played by Liv Hewson. The plot of the series revolves around Sheila and Joel, a married couple whose lives take a dark turn when Sheila dies and awakes undead with a craving for human flesh.

The Netflix show was cancelled abruptly after three successful seasons. The creator of the show, Victor Fresco, admitted that he felt sorry for the fans and already had new ideas for the next season. He further added: "There were online petitions. Hundreds of thousands of people signed. I felt bad because your job as a writer is to get people invested in your show emotionally. We did that and then the rug was pulled from under them. It was a hard thing to process."

Image Credits: Santa Clarita Diet Official Instagram Account

