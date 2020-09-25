SAO Ending Explained: What Happened To Alice, Kiriko, And Asuna?

Sword Art Online (SAO) has seen somewhat of a renaissance in the past few years. The franchise started off as a series of novels written by Reki Kawahara. However, it later went on to get illustrated by Abec for nine mangas, an animated TV series, and six video games. The confusing yet engaging storyline of SAO has gained popularity in recent years, resulting in Netflix ordering a live-action series based on the IP. However, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld has come to an end with the 23rd episode. Read on to know the ending of War of Underworld:

SAO ending explained

Kirito receives a call from Rinko who reveals that Alice has gone missing. Kirito later heads out to meet Rinko but is interrupted by the postman who ends up leaving a huge box along with the Rath Insignia in front of the door. Kirito opens the box only to find Alice inside it. Looking at Kirito, Alice loses her calm and confronts him for having stayed behind in the underworld. The two then duke each other out in a sword fight in Kiriko's family dojo where Alice emerges as the winner.

At night, Alice comes to Kiriko's room to inform him that she has received a cryptic mail. The mail is then decoded using Yui's help and find an IP address that connects them to the underworld. Alice and Kiriko then head to the Rath HQ along with Asuna to test the information.

Asuna, Kiriko, and Alice finally connect on the IP address which leads to outer space. They can see themselves overlooking the human empire of Cardina. However, before they can grasp what is happening to them, the trio is interrupted by the two giant spaceships which are being headlined by Ronie and Tiese's descendants. The two pilots can be seen fighting a giant monster and are then assisted by the trio.

One of the descendants recognises Alice and once the monster is defeated, the two humans return to Cardina along with the trio, who are regarded as heroes. While this episode might not look like a season finale episode, the antiques of the show have been dialed down for the final episode. Recent developments in the series suggest that it will be least two years before fans experience the next season of SAO.

