'The Paramedic' Ending Explained: Why Did Vane Take Angel Home Despite Everything?

'The Paramedic' is a dark film about a man who is egocentric, kleptomaniac and have no empathy towards any other being. The movie has been directed by Carles Torras and is available to watch on Netflix. The ending of the film has left many viewers baffled after the film released, so here is an explanation about what the ending of the film meant.

Plot of Paramedic

The Paramedic revolves around a man called Angel who works as an emergency medical technician and lives with his girlfriend Vane. Soon into the movie, it is revealed that despite being a paramedic, Angel has no empathy for others including his girlfriend. He does his job to fulfil his kleptomaniac tendencies and also, always manipulates her into doing what he wants.

As the plot of the film unfolds further, Angel meets with an accident which leaves him paralysed from the waist down. He grows insecure and starts suspecting that his girlfriend is cheating on him. Further, he hacks her phone and starts tracking her everywhere she goes and monitors everything that she does.

When Vane finds out about this, she leaves him and later starts dating Angel’s former colleague, Richardo. This makes Angel extremely jealous and he sets on a mission to get Vane back into his life. He calls her to his house to give her back her stuff and she does come to visit him.

However, Angel tricks Vane and gives her a sedative and imprisons her. Then he starts giving her epidural anaesthesia which takes away her ability to walk too. Further in the plot, Angel goes ahead and kills Ricardo, whom he sees as a potential threat.

One day, Vane plans her escape and when Angel was out of the house, she is able to free herself from the ropes and is able to run out of the door of the house. However, Angel comes back and the two have an encounter on the stairwell. Determined to escape her misery, Vane pushes him down the stairwell and Angel then gets paralysed from neck below.

Ending of the Paramedic

In the end, Angel was in the hospital paralysed from the neck below. Vane comes back and gets discharged. She promises to take care of him and takes him out of the hospital.

The Paramedic movie's ending explained

The ending of the film showed that Angel got what he has wished for other characters. But when it comes to Vane, her character could have possibly thought of two things.

Revenge: The ending could also mean that Vane wanted to seek revenge from him. She would torture him how he tortured her. Seeing Vane every day would only remind Angel of the life he could have had if he would not have lost his mind post his accident.

Forgiveness: Vane might have forgiven Angel for she had known all along that he was egocentric and cold. She could see how helpless Angel’s condition had become and he was not a threat to anyone anymore. Now that Ricardo is dead leaving behind Vane pregnant with their child, Vane might have thought about staying with Angel and bring up the baby.

