Saqib Ayub Says 'The Missing Stone' Came As A Blessing In Disguise To Him

Actor Saqib Ayub was last seen in the film Thugs of Hindustan and the web series She on Netflix. He was also seen in Hundred that is aired on Hotstar and is currently seen in MxPlayer’s web series The Missing Stone. The show has the elements of horror and thriller, with a pinch of suspense and crime and is being loved by the audience. Speaking about the series, Saqib said that The Missing Stone came as a blessing in disguise to him. Read more about what Saqib had to say about the show.

On taking up the script and the role, Saqib said that he had worked with Vishal Furia, the director, on a show called Bombers which released on Zee 5 in 2019. He further said that Vishal called him up one day in July during the lockdown telling him that he was doing a mini-series for MX player and wanted him to do one of the parts in the script. He also added that he immediately said yes after getting briefed on the story and character as he found it very gripping and engaging.

He also said that it was the lockdown and he, like everybody else wanted to work. He added that The Missing Stone came as a blessing in disguise to him and the entire team as all of them got on board through goodwill to create something during a period where everything was sombre, uncertain and gloomy. The actor further said that it was like a ray of light which brought about a much-needed change in their lives during that time. He also added that he could admit that the entire cast and crew would be proud of the outcome they managed with the resources and manpower they had.

More about The Missing Stone -

The Missing Stone cast includes Bidita Bag and Barun Sobti along with Rashi Mal, Saqib Ayub, Vitthal Kale, Pallavi Patil in pivotal roles. It is directed by Vishal Furia and Alok Naik. It is a 5-episodic series of a happily married couple IMDb rates The Missing Stone as 6.8 out of 10.

Source: From PR Team

