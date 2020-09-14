Saqib Saleem Shares A Post On His Physical Transformation For 'Crackdown'

Saqib Saleem’s upcoming flick Crackdown is set to release on September 23, 2020. The actor took to Instagram to share about the body transformation he had to go through for the series. Have a look at the post and read on.

Saqib Saleem’s Instagram

''One of the toughest transformations of my life #crackdown #crackdownonvoot #behindthescenes #mondaymotivation.'' – the actor captioned his post. The web-series, which is an espionage drama, is packed with action scenes which the post explains as we see Saleem sporting a prosthetic gun-shot wound.

Saqib Saleem’s fans and friends filled the comment section with their positive thoughts on the show and his dedication towards the role. Check them out:

Fans' reaction to the post

More about Voot Select’s Crackdown

Voot Select’s series Crackdown is to start streaming on September 23, 2020 and is an action-thriller that revolves around the life of a RAW agent. The first-look of the show was released on Saturday, September 12. From the 1-minute video, it can be seen that the show is full of action sequences as the protagonist is asked whether he will save his country or his agents. The events in the show take place after a terrorist attack, as the RAW agent is on a mission to save his nation.

The show stars Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles and has reportedly been shot at multiple locations. Fans are excited to see Saleem back on-screen as his works earlier have also been a treat to watch.

More about Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem started his career in movies with the lead role in the rom-com Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Saqib Saleem has appeared in 8 films so far and will be seen next in 83 and Comedy Couple. He has also been a part of 2 web-series which are Rangbaaz on Zee5 and Hotstar’s Pyaar Actually - Real is Rare. Saqib was a model before he started auditioning for film roles and has done various commercials including Pepsi, KFC, Airtel, and Sprite.

