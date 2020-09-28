Sarah Paulson Shares 'Ratched' BTS As She Poses With 'Head Nurse' Judy Davis' Wig; See Pic

Sarah Paulson starrer Ratched recently released in September 2020 on the streaming platform Netflix. Sara Paulson plays the role of nurse Mildred Ratched in the psychological series on Netflix. The actor recently shared a hilarious picture on her Twitter handle mentioning co-star Judy Davis. The Ratched actor shared a picture from behind the scenes of the series. Take a look:

Sarah Paulson's Ratched BTS

Ratched actor Sarah Paulson recently shared a picture from Ratched's behind the scenes on her Twitter handle. Sarah Paulson is holding the wig of her co-star Judy Davis. Judy Davis who plays Nurse Betsy Bucket, the rival to Sarah Paulson's nurse Mildred, sports a hairstyle with bangs in the series. Sarah Paulson poses with the wig as she is seen wearing the wig of her own character Nurse Mildred Ratched.

The head nurse. I loved working with Judy Davis so much that I brought her with me everywhere on set. #Ratched pic.twitter.com/UaoTqKw3Hp — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 27, 2020

Sarah Paulson gives a wide smile as she sits while her hair is being done for the shoot. She captioned the pic as "the head nurse" as she literally holds the head of a mannequin wearing the wig of Judy Davis's character Nurse Betsy Bucket. Betsy Bucket is the head nurse at the Lucia State Hospital where Ratched works. She also wrote, "I loved working with Judy Davis so much that I brought her with me everywhere on set. #Ratched."

Reactions on Sarah Paulson's BTS picture

As Sarah Paulson shared the BTS picture with Judy Davis' wig, fans reacted to her tweet. A fan complimented Sarah Paulson for her eyebrows. Another fan shared a picture of someone crying and wrote that they want another season of Ratched. Another Twitter user shared a picture of Courtney Cox from her film Scream where she is seen wearing a similar wig with bangs and wrote, "I have a few questions." A Twitter user gave a Ratched review in the comment section of Sarah Paulson's tweet. Take a look:

Your eyebrow game is STRONG. — Michael Medico (@MichaelMedicoLA) September 28, 2020

I need one more season pic.twitter.com/XgOdnef3Ig — Juani 🍑 Ratched (@Gayxsarah) September 27, 2020

i have a few questions 😅 pic.twitter.com/YSbbD7qiD5 — Cici Cooper (@GIFChaseH) September 27, 2020

Ratched is an incredible series, the sets are breathtaking, the entire cast is excellent but Sarah your performance is beyond exceptional well done — stuart walter smith (@stuartwsmith01) September 27, 2020

A peek into Sarah Paulson's Twitter

Sarah Paulson who is a part of the Ratched cast is very active on her social media. She recently shared a few stills from her series. She wrote that this was her character, Mildred. She also mentioned costume designer Lou Eyrich and said that she was responsible for the sublime costumes of Nurse Mildred played by Sarah in Ratched. Take a look at some of the outfits:

That's my Mildred. 💚

The brilliant Lou Eyrich is responsible for these sublime costumes.#Ratched pic.twitter.com/z3oXDK3xc0 — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 26, 2020

About Sarah Paulson's show Ratched

Ratched series on Netflix stars Sarah Paulson in the lead role. She plays the role of Nurse Mildred Ratched. The Ratched cast also includes Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone in pivotal roles. Ratched is adapted of the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. The first season of Ratched screened on September 18, 2020, Friday on Netflix. The series garnered positive responses from the critics and the audience alike.

