Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam' To Be Renamed As 'Shazadam'? DC Says 'No'

The internet is currently abuzz with a rumour suggesting that DC is considering renaming Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam character to Shazadam. However, IGN reports that these rumours are not true and DC movies have no plans to rename the character. Read to find more details.

Black Adam Renamed

The rumour was initially reported by Bleeding Cool claiming that out of the various plot twists that will be introduced in the upcoming comic Infinite Frontier #0, Shazam's nemesis will take on a new name as part of his transition towards becoming a hero. The name change to Shazadam would go well with Black Adam reclaiming his old role as the herald of the wizard Shazam, leaving young Billy Batson out of job. However, sources close to the makers of the comic confirm that Black Adam will be keeping his regular name in 2021. Brian Mendes co-creator of DC comics took to Twitter to call the rumours 'stupid'.

rumors are stupid. — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) February 4, 2021

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Black Adam will be a member of the revamped Justice League lineup, which includes both traditional favourites like Batman, Superman and Flash as well as more unusual superheroes like Queen Hippolyta and Naomi. Dwayne Johnson is set to star in the long-awaited Black Adam movie. The movie will also show the Justice Society of America, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. DC offered fans a very early glimpse of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam at DC FanDome last year. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Coller-Serra. The movie was slated to release in December 2021, though its release date has been indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

DC Movies

DC Comics is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies. The majority of its stories take place within the fictional DC Universe. DC has given the world a number of culturally iconic heroic characters, such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. DC also features well-known supervillains who play antagonists to the superheroes such as Lex Luthor and the Joker. It was recently revealed that writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez who previously collaborated on Marvel movies like The Invincible Iron Man and The Defenders will be taking over DC's flagship Justice League comic come March.

