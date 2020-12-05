Success story of webseries 'Scam 1992' to turn case study for MICA students

The recently released OTT series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' will now become a case study for the students of Ahmedabad's Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA). The students of MICA's specialisation management course of Media and Entertainment Management (MEM), the institute has introduced a business case on the web series to understand and study the content, creativity as well as the consumer business of the country. 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' became one of the most talked-about shows based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta after it gained great reviews for the cast as well as direction from people and critics alike.

50 MICA students to study 'Scam 1992'

'Scam 1992' is the first-ever series to be a part of MICA's two-year MEM postgraduate programme which focuses on content, consumer and platform management in the digital age. In this case study, the students will be expected to complete the case writing in about one year and the process will require discussions and interviews by the faculty along with the MICA students. According to media reports, the head of MICA's MEM department Professor Santosh Patra hailed the web series while informing that it will be the first OTT series to be a part of the syllabus at the institute. He further pointed out that, the series is 'an important content success' in the industry while adding that he hopes that the case study will allow students to learn from it. Professor Patra stressed the importance of understanding 'contextual success' and failure in the entertainment business.

In line with the move, a virtual interaction was held for the students with the cast, director as well as the OTT team last week. The online panel discussion was aimed at helping the MICA students understand the rise in content consumption on OTT platforms especially among the millennials as well as the experience of the 'Scam 1992' team of making the series. The event was attended by director Hansal Mehta, Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair along with lead actor Shreya Dhanwanthary. 'Scam 1992' is based on a book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away' written by journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

