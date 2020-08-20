'Scam 1992' Star Cast, Release Date, Plot And Other Details About The Series

On Sunday, August 16, the makers of an upcoming web-series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, dropped its first teaser on the internet. The upcoming web-series, directed by National-Award winner Hansal Mehta, will follow the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall. Here is all you need to know about the star cast, release date and story of the series.

READ | What Time Does 'DeMarcus Family Rules' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

'Scam 1992' star cast

The ensemble star cast of the series will feature Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi, in the lead characters. Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame with a Gujarati film Bey Yaar, will be portraying the character of Harshad Mehta.

On the other side, Shreya Dhanwanthary, a director-actor, will play the role of a journalist. Shreya has several critically acclaimed web series in her repertoire, including Ladies Room and The Family Man. The series will also see Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajat Kapoor, KK Raina, Anant Mahadevan, Satish Kaushik and Lalit Parimoo.

READ | Millie Bobby Brown's Has A Brand New Connection To The Letter E; Here's How

Watch the teaser below:

READ | Akshat Parikh Talks About Working In 'Bandish Bandits' As A Music Supervisor; Read Here

'Scam 1992' release date

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will start streaming on the OTT platform SonyLiv. The makers have not revealed the release details as of now. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the web-series.

Talking about the plot of the series, it will be inspired by business journalist Debashis Basu & his wife Sucheta Dalal's book named The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was named and charged with financial crimes that took place in 1992 securities scam.

The series wrapped its schedule on March 2, 2020, a few weeks before the nationwide lockdown was announced. In a post, director Hansal Mehta stated that the team shot for 85 days spanning six months.

Revealing more details about the project, he added that the script of 550+ pages will feature more than 170 characters and 200+ locations. "It was tough but eventually satisfying", read one of the lines in his caption.

We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XJbJKvI9Rp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 2, 2020

READ | Tom Ellis Recalls Incident That He Calls 'one Of His Worst Moments', Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.