'Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi posts clip after Budget 2021; netizens say 'perfect match'

All eyes were on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the Government unveiled the first Budget after the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. The speech seemed to have boosted the market sentiment, as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty witnessed a substantial growth of over 4% on conclusion. Pratik Gandhi, who played the lead in the web series Scam 1992, had a message from his show character and scamster Harshad Mehta, which netizens felt was apt for the Budget.

Pratik Gandhi, netizens draw Budget 2021-Scam 1992 parallels

In one of the viral dialogues from Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi a.k.a Harshad Mehta says, “No doubt it’s a great budget, government is listening to the market, and mark my words, liberalisation is just the beginning. India will also stand, with a 56-inch chest to look into the world’s eye."

"People always ask me tipis on investment. Though I don’t give tips, since the markets opened today, I give you a tip for Muhurat. Invest in India, because India’s rate is going to grow,"

Harshad Mehta was infamous for making the stock market go berserk before he was nabbed for committing a fraud. When asked what if there would be a bigger explosion after bringing a spike in the stock market, he replies, “See, I don’t smoke, but I always carry a lighter to cause the blast.”

Sharing the clip, Pratik Gandhi used the top-most trend from Monday, #Budget2021.

Netizens could not help but draw parallels between the lines, and termed it as a ‘perfect match’.

Sitharaman's Budget gave priority and allocation to Healthcare, National Monetization Pipeline, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture, fiscal deficit and direct taxes. The PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and other initiatives and decisions in the Disinvestment and Strategic Sale, Infrastructure and Agricluture became a talking point.

While the Budget witnessed the usual criticism from the Opposition, it received praises from many of the industry experts. Raymond MD S Gautam Singhania and Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, and other experts lauded it with terms like 'forward-looking' and more,

"The first digital and post-pandemic annual budget exercise has attempted to boost growth, revive investment and give a fillip to ease of doing business. It is a forward-looking document aiming to revive demand and elevate economic growth. The higher budget allocation for the health sector is on expected lines," Singhania said.

