Loved Binging On 'Schitt's Creek'? Here's A List Of Similar Shows That You Will Enjoy

Schitt’s Creek is an Emmy Awards winning show. The Canadian television sitcom is created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The show premiered on January 13, 2015, on the channel CBC Television and went off-air on April 7, 2020. The plot of the series revolves around the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek that is a small town they once purchased as a joke. Here are some of the shows that fans will love to watch if they have loved Schitt’s Creek.

Other shows similar to Schitt’s Creek

Arrested Development

Arrested Development is a very popular American television series. It is created by Mitchell Hurwitz that originally aired on the channel Fox for three seasons, dating from November 2, 2003, to February 10, 2006. The series follows the lives of the Bluths, a formerly wealthy yet dysfunctional family. It received critical acclaim, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and one Golden Globe Award, and attracted a huge cult following.

Also Read | Sci-Fi Movies To Watch On Netflix To Survive The ‘self-quarantine’ Phase

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is a well-known American political satire television series. It has been created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. The show premiered on April 9, 2009, and aired on the channel NBC, and went off-air on February 24, 2015. In 2012, Parks and Recreation was named the number one television series of that year. In 2013, after receiving four consecutive nominations in the category, Parks and Recreation won the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Sure Has A Great Eye For The Perfect Indian Attires, See Pictures

Modern Family

Modern Family is one of the most popular and loved American television “mockumentary” series. It has been created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan for the American Broadcasting Company. The show ran for eleven seasons, from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles, linked by patriarch Jay Pritchett. The show has won 5 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2011.

Also Read | Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Lavish £4.3million New York Home In Pics; See Here

Workin’ Moms

Workin' Moms is a well-known Canadian television sitcom. The show premiered on January 10, 2017, on the channel CBC Television. The plot of the series revolves around a group of friends dealing with the challenges of being working mothers. In April 2020, Netflix renewed the contract with the show for its upcoming fifth season.

Also Read | 'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Cast And Details About The Characters They Play

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a popular American web-series, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The series premiered on March 6, 2015, on the OTT platform, Netflix and ran for four seasons, ending on January 25, 2019. The plot of the series revolves around 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt as she adjusts to life after her rescue from a doomsday cult in the fictional town of Durnsville, Indiana, where she and three other women were held by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne for 15 years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.