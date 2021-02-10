'Schitt’s Creek' Toronto Mansion Goes On Sale For $15 Million

The Rose family from the comedy series Schitt's Creek entertained millions of viewers all over the world. The episode of the show began with the Rose family getting kicked out from their amazing three-storeyed mansion. The very same Schitt’s Creek's mansion, which resides in Toronto, is now up for sale for nearly 15 million Canadian dollars.

Schitt’s Creek plot

The show Schitt's Creek revolves around the story of the wealthy Rose family who is evicted from their million-dollar mansion due to the family being in debt. The now-poor family moves to the fictional town called Schitt's Creek wherein they have to make with living in two rooms at a rundown motel while trying to acquaint themselves with the locals. The show was a hit with the critics from the start but it became a massive success after it was added to Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek's mansion

The mansion is located in Toronto’s upscale St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood at 30 Fifeshire. The home is listed by Khoren Mardoyan of HomeLife/Vision Realty Inc. and is known as ‘La Belle Maison,’ according to the Zillow listing.

The three-story homey, first built in 2012, spans 24,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Most striking is its beautiful frescoes that are seen in nearly every room, which are inspired by the Sistine Chapel. There are many references to 17th-century architecture, and the mansion has a similar aesthetic to Versailles.

Upon entering, there is a grand marble staircase, balustrade balconies and limestone bannisters and pillars. Although the resembles something that came from an older era, it is equipped with the latest and the most luxurious amenities and technology which also includes 24-hour security. The also has multiple pools, a sauna, a game room, a home theatre, a wine cellar, a and ample parking space.

Schitt’s Creek cast

The Canadian television show debuted in 2015 and has won 7 out of 15 Emmy Nomination Awards. The cast of Schitt's Creek include the mother Moira Rose played by the legendary Catherine O’Hara; the father Johnny Rose played by Eugene Levy; the son, David Rose, was played by Levy’s real-life son, Dan Levy; and daughter Alexis Rose was played by Annie Murphy. The show premiered its sixth and last season in January 2020 and came to an end in April 2020. Recently, there were rumours about the show coming back with the seventh season but as of now according to Reporter, the 7th season of Schitt's Creek remains cancelled.

