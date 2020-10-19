'You' Season 3 To Star Shalita Grant And Travis VanWinkle As Sherry And Cary

The Netflix original series You was renewed for its third season in January. You season three has a new pair that will be starring this season along with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. Netflix Queue's official handle revealed that Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle will be playing pivotal roles in the Netflix series that will affect the lives of Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

You S3 to feature Shalita and Travis

According to a tweet of Netflix Queue, You season three will feature Travis Van Winkle, the former The Last Ship star and Shalita Grant who is an NCIS: New Orleans alumna. The two actors will be playing major roles in the Penn Badgley series. Travis VanWinkle will be seen playing the role of Cary, a wealthy man who invites Joe in his inner circle. According to Deadline, his character Cary is charismatic, runs his own supplement company and feels that he is a master of Self-Optimisation.

Fresh blood joining You Season 3:



Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.



Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

Shalita Grant, on the other hand, will portray Sherry who is a 'momfluencer'. Her character will be seen as a warm and down to earth person. But that seems to be an act as a social media influencer has to be sweet to people. She pretends to welcome Victoria Pedretti's character Love to her social circle as she is threatened by Love. Even though she is insecure by Love, deep down she is a loyal person who could be a good friend to Love.

Recap of S2

In the second season of You, Joe Goldberg had moved to New York as he wanted to escape from his past where he murdered his previous lover. He starts over with a new identity and meets a beautiful new woman who turns out to stay right opposite his apartment. He ends up falling in love with Victoria Pedretti's character Love and one sees them end up together after several lies and struggles. At the end the of season, they move in together and Joe has his eye on his neighbour.

More about You S3

You is a psychological thriller that was aired first in 2018 and later in 2019. It is an adaptation of Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes and is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. The You season three cast will feature Jenna Ortega, Janes Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado along with the lead actors and the new cast. The plot revolves around Joe Goldberg who deals with the mistakes he makes throughout his life and his obsession for his lovers. The new season is expected to release in 2021.

