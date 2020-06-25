'Scrubs': The American Sitcom Will No Longer Feature THESE 3 Episodes Featuring Blackface

OTT platform Hulu has removed three episodes of Scrubs that featured some of the show's characters in blackface. Reportedly, the decision was taken based on a request by the show's creator Bill Lawrence and ABC Studios. Bill Lawrence tweeted about the matter assuring the users that the removal of the episodes was "already in the works."

Which episodes from Scrubs will be removed?

The three episodes were from two different seasons of Scrubs. According to Variety, the episodes that were removed were titled My Friend the Doctor (Season 3, Episode 8), My Jiggly Ball (Season 5, Episode 4) and My Chopped Liver (Season 5, Episode 17). One of the scenes showcases Zach Braff’s lead character JD in blackface at a party, while another shows Sarah Chalke’s Elliott wearing it during a fantasy sequence. A fan also tweeted about the matter and requested Hulu to remove the three episodes. Bill Lawrence also replied to the fan's tweet.

Agreed. Already in the works. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) June 23, 2020

Why was the move taken?

The move was taken after NBC's request that blackface episodes from the 2006 show 30 Rock should be removed from streaming services. The lead actor of 30 Rock, Tina Fey, wrote a letter and asked streaming services to remove episodes of 30 Rock that featured white actors in blackface.

Tina Fey also apologized for the four episodes and the "pain they have caused." She mentioned in the letter that the episodes that featured actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation. The actor also thanked NBC Universal for honouring her request. The episodes will be removed from streaming services Amazon Prime and Hulu, as well as from purchase platforms like iTunes and Google Play. No re-runs will be shown on TV either. Reportedly, all of the episodes will be removed by the end of the week.

’30 Rock’ Blackface Episodes Pulled From Streaming, Syndication at Tina Fey and NBCU’s Request https://t.co/uvyLQI3rgC — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2020

About the American sitcom, Scrubs

Scrubs follows a group of medical students at Sacred Heart Hospital and their life journey. The show first aired in 2001 and completed nine seasons before ending in 2010. Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley and Dave Franco. The series received a Peabody Award back in 2006.

