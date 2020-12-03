'SEAL Team' Cast Is Headlined By David Boreanaz, Jessica Paré And Many More

SEAL Team is an American television series that has been created by Benjamin Cavell. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Its first episode was released on September 27, 2017. The plot revolves around an elite unit of Navy SEALs who plan and execute some dangerous missions with a little notice. However, this mission leads to a burden on them and their families.

The show has completed three seasons and was renewed for a fourth season which premiered on December 2, 2020. The SEAL team cast includes David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Judd Lormand and others. Read ahead to know more about the cast of SEAL team.

SEAL team cast

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes

David Boreanaz played the role of Jason Hayes in the SEAL team. He was Master Chief Special Warfare Operator, leader of a Navy SEAL team. David is known for playing the roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. He is also known for television crime series named Bones.

Max Thieriot portrayed Clay Spenser

Max Thieriot played the role of Clay Spenser who was a Special Warfare Operator First Class in the SEAL team. He was questioned for his readiness for combat in the show and later served as the team's second-in-command. Thieriot has appeared in many films such as The Pacifier, Nancy Drew, Jumper, Point Break and many more.

Jessica Paré played the role of Mandy

Jessica Paré as Mandy was a CIA officer. Due to her actions, she was demoted from the officer’s post and served as an interrogator for the CIA. Jessica has also appeared in the films such as Stardom, Lost and Delirious, Brooklyn and many more.

Neil Brown Jr. as Raymond

Neil Brown Jr. portrayed Raymond who was again a Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator. He was Jason's most trusted friend and the longest-tenured member of the team. His most recognized roles were in the television series The Walking Dead and South Beach.

A.J. Buckley played the role of Sonny Quinn

Buckley as Sonny was a Special Warfare Operator First Class. He was a loyal but sometimes volatile SEAL. He was the best in firefights prefers and preferred them over a leadership position.

Lisa Davis was portrayed by Toni Trucks

Lisa was a formerly Logistics Specialist First Class. She was accepted into Officer Candidate School and received her commission upon graduation. Davis later served as a DEVGRU Intelligence Officer assigned primarily to the team.

Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn

Judd Lormand played the role of Eric Blackburn in SEAL team. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the team. He has been seen in various television series such as Necessary Roughness, Homeland, The Vampire Diaries, Sleepy Hollow and many more.

