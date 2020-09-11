Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Wants Solo Spin-off, Says "tired Of Sharing Screen Time"

Selling Sunset is an American reality TV show which revolves around high-end real estate agents trying to make sales. The show tracks the agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives. Recently, a star from the show opened up to a media portal and revealed that she is “done” with the show and wants her own spin-off.

Christine Quinn demands her own show

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn does not mince her about the things she does not like. The cast members of Selling Sunset have often been seen discussing on the show that they want to leave Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm. But recently, Christine told Vogue UK in an interview that she wants her own show.

Christine told the media portal that she is tired of sharing screen time with the other cast members. She further told the portal that COVID-19 has brought an interesting turn to the business of the real estate. She told the portal that people are not as confident about buying or selling properties as they were.

Christine opened up to the portal about having kids with her husband and having her own company in the future. However, in the meantime, she thinks a spin-off solo show would be a great idea. Quinn said to the portal that, “I am done. Give me my own show already!”

Back in June 2020, Quinn had given an interview to Entertainment Tonight. She had revealed that Brett has left to start his own brokerage. Christine had also addressed how all the girls on the show are fed up with the favouritism Mary receives in the office.

Christine also revealed that she would be open to getting featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show follows affluent women as they enjoy their lavish lifestyle in Beverly Hills. The show has aired 10 seasons since 2010 and is available to watch on Netflix.

Christine Quinn's net worth

According to The Sun UK, Christine Quinn's net worth is $2 million, which is over Rs 15 crores. Christine started her career in the fashion and entertainment industry and has been featured in Vogue as well. She discovered her love for architecture and interior designing when she had taken a two-year break from work and travelled around the world.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Christine Quinn Instagram

