'Serious Men' Movie Review: A Witty Eye-opener You 'serious'-ly Need To Watch

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Indira Tiwari, M. Nasser, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sanjay Narvekar, and Vidhi Chitalia.

Producer: Bombay Fables, Cineraas Entertainment

Where to Watch Serious Men: Netflix

'Serious Men' movie review

The Plot

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back on Netflix with a brand new project. The Sacred Games actor is starring in a book adaptation titled Serious Men. This book is written by Manu Joseph and shares the same title as the movie. In this Netflix film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the role of a Tamil Dalit named Ayyan Mani, who works as a personal assistant to a renowned Brahmin astronomer in Mumbai.

Even after repeated attempts, Mani fails to impress his boss. Ayyan Mani is frustrated with the obstacles that are placed in front of him and his family due to his caste. In order to seek revenge and prove to society his capabilities, he tries to fool everybody by proving that his 10-year-old son is a mathematical genius. While Mani’s scheme does wonders for a while, it soon takes a turn for the worse.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals The Best Compliment That He Has Received From Sudhir Mishra

Watch the Serious Men trailer here:

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men' Trailer Introduces Netizens To Ambitious Ayyan Mani

What works?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again proved that he is as fluid as water and can fit himself into any role. He simply transformed himself into a role that is funny, relatable, and eye-opening at the same time. Director Sudhir Mishra made sure to made Ayyan Mani’s character complicated but realistic. At first, Mani seems like the kind of person who constantly schemes whoever belittles him, but Mishra changes this image with subtle nuances.

Serious Men is a funny commentary on Indian society that serves as an eye-opener since we are already close to saying goodbye to 2020. The film would not be half as impressive without its hilarious dialogues and stunning actor performances. Both these aspects not only shine bright in the movie but also serve their purpose beyond the storyline.

What doesn’t?

There is not much to complain about this new Netflix film. The film is an absolute gem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sudhir Mishra, Indira Tiwari, and others the entire team of the film deserves applause.

Serious Men review: Final Thoughts

Serious Men is a funny film you seriously need to watch. The film is one of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s finest performances. Director Sudhir Mishra handled this gem of a film with utmost sincerity without involving any controversial elements. Serious Men will stay with you for a long time and its dialogues will stand as an inspiration for ages.

Reviewer Rating: 4.5/5

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 'Serious Men': Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 20-year-old Dream To Come True With 'Serious Men'; Watch Teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.