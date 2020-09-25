'The Family Man 2' Makers Wrap Up Shooting Schedule, Fans Say 'so Excited To Watch'

After the success of The Family Man, makers of the web show had started filming the second installment after the great public demand with special additions in the cast. Now much to the surprise of the fans, the makers of the web shows have wrapped up the shooting schedule of the second installment. Director Raj & DK shared the news on social media with the picture of the clapper board from the sets.

The Family Man 2 wraps up

In the picture, the clapper board with “it’s a wrap” written on it along with a mask hanging. While captioning the post, the director wrote that finally every single shot of the Family Man Season 2 is done. The director wrote that he had to somehow pull it off during these tough times and it could not have been possible without the support of the crew.

Several fans of the film expressed their excitement to watch the highly anticipated second season of the much-loved web show. One of the users wrote, “congratulations, can’t wait.” Another user wrote that finally, all will be able to watch the second season. A third user chimed in and wrote, “we are so excited to watch it.” Another follower commented, “Eagerly waiting.”

This time, a new addition of talented actors like Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, JK Talpade for the second season of the social-political thriller web series. Sometime back, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture from the dubbing studio where she has been working on the web series, The Family Man. The actor had stated that the viewers are in for a fun ride, indicating that the makers have an intriguing second installment for fans. According to a report by Sify, the actor will be seen playing a terrorist in the fan-favorite Amazon prime series. Family Man 2. She is expected to be seen as a terrorist in the crime-drama show while Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop chasing her.

The Family Man is an action-drama series released on Amazon Prime in the year 2019. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a National Investigation Agency officer who is on a hunt to find the terrorist who poses a threat to the city. The show has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Vedant Sinha in key roles.

(Image credit: Manoj Bajpayee/ Instagram)

