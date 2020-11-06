Love And Anarchy Season 1: Here Is A Look At The Netflix Show's Cast

The Swedish comedy series Love and Anarchy has been gaining massive popularity. The show was released on November 4. The Swedish language show is created by the Swedish screenwriter and director Lisa Langseth. Ever since the show has been released on Netflix, many fans have binged watched it and wish to know if there will be a Love and Anarchy season 2. Read on to see the Love and Anarchy season 2 cast list.

Read | 'Grand Army' on Netflix: Find out who plays Joey in Grand Army

Love and Anarchy: The Plot

In the show, Sofie is an ambitious consultant. She is also a married mother of two children. When Sofie receives the order to restructure an old-established publishing house, she meets the young IT expert Max. The two soon begin an unexpected and daring flirtation. In the process, both these kindred spirits, challenge each other to do things that contradict the established social norms and shock everyone around them, to say the least. The harmless games soon turn into bitter seriousness as the challenges and the resulting consequences become bigger and begin to get out of control. Here is the show’s cast list:

Read | 'You' season 3 begins production, Netflix releases first set photo

Love and Anarchy season 1 cast

Ida Engvoll: Ida Engvoll is a 35-year Swedish actor who has appeared in many Swedish films since 2009. The IMDb page mentions that she has been in close to 20 films since the start of her career. He has been featured in films such as A Man Called One, Crimes of Passion, Nobody Owns Me, etc.

Björn Mosten: Mosten is featured as Max the young IT consultant on the show.

Johannes Bah Kuhnke: Kuhnke is featured as Johan on the show. Johannes is another popular Swedish singer and writer. He received international recognition for his role in the film Force Majeure.

Read | What time does 'Love & Anarchy' release on Netflix? See details here

Björn Kjellman: He plays the role of Ronny. 57-year-old Kjellman is also a popular Swedish actor and singer.

Reine Brynolfsson: He plays the role of Friedrich. The 67-year-old actor has been featured in films such as The Serpent's Way, In the Shadow of the Raven, Blackjack, The White Viking and etc.

Read | Keanu Reeves' movie 'Knock-Knock' beats 'Holidate' for Number One spot on Netflix

Love and Anarchy Review

On its IMDb page, the show has garnered 7.4 out of 10 stars. Many Twitter users have appreciated season 1 of the show and its cast. Here is what people thought about it on Twitter.

If anyone needs something to watch this weekend, ya'll need to get on board with #LoveandAnarchy pic.twitter.com/j8KyxydRwq — Tilly Pearce (@tillyjeanette) November 6, 2020

im watching love & anarchy for the plot

the plot:

#LoveandAnarchy pic.twitter.com/RzYomrHXC0 — mar (@timmysIaurie) November 4, 2020

i’m watching love & anarchy and bjorn mosten is the cutest guy i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Gl0YshuvqZ — jacqüeline (@colsonb8ker) November 5, 2020

Read | What time does 'Country Ever After' release on Netflix? Find out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.